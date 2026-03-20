How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Miami Ohio in March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first game of the college basketball tournament, as the madness is here. The Vols have all the talent in the world to make a push, but their inconsistent nature has bit them in the behind multiple times this season.

The Vols have a very tough first-round matchup, as they will be taking on the Miami Ohio Redhawks. While it is easy to assume this will be a cake walk for the Vols, the Redhawks pose as one of the dangerous teams outside of the Power Four. The Redhawks have only suffered one defeat in the entire season, as their lone defeat was against UMass in the conference tournament.

While this loss did hurt the seeding for the Redhawks due to their strength of schedule, the Redhawks still got into the tournament over the Auburn Tigers. The Redhawks have already played a play-in game, as they defeated former Tennessee Volunteers basketball guard BJ Edwards and his SMU Mustangs. Edwards didn't play in that game, but the shooting of the Redhawks was enough for Edwards' presence to nearly not change anything.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch this game, but it will be broadcast on a different channel. Here is how you can watch the game.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs. Miami Ohio

Tennessee guard Amari Evans (1) looks up court against Auburn during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Game Day: Friday, March 20, 2026

• Game Time: 4:25 PM EST

• March Madness: Round of 64

• Teams Seeding: Tennessee (6) & Miami Ohio (11)

• Watch: TBS

• Alternate Viewing: March Madness Website

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