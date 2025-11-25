How to Watch: No. 2 Houston vs. No. 16 Tennessee Basketball
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game in their festival. They won their first game of the Players Era festival on Monday, when they defeated a team that was really good last year, and solid this year, but they were absolutely no match for the Tennessee basketball program.
The team that the Tennessee basketball program played against on Monday was Rutgers, which is one of the teams that lost the most talent following last year. They lost both Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who were arguably two of the more explosive basketball players last season. You could even make the case that the most explosive player last year was Bailey (other than Duke's Cooper Flagg).
The Tennessee Vols won that game on Monday in dominant fashion. They won the game 85-60, which is one of the bigger wins in the season for the Vols, as that was their toughest competition to date. That will quickly change, as they are set to take on the Houston Cougars in a game that the Vols aren't favored in. They are the underdogs, but a win in this game would do a lot for their non-conference slate.
This game could determine a lot, but what it will determine without a doubt is where each team stands. Houston is undefeated at this time and so are the Vols. Houston was pushed to overtime against Syracuse yesterday, which they walked away with a win, but only by four points.
This game is going to be the best game of the day in a lot of people's eyes, but if that is the case Tennessee will need to show up better than they did in the last contest. These two matched up against each other in the Elite Eight, and the Vols were completely outworked and outplayed, which spoiled their hopes of making their first ever Final Four.
This is a game that the Vols want back. Freshman star Nate Ament detailed this when speaking to the media yesterday after the game. Here is what he had to say.
"I can't wait. Obviously, they knocked us out last year in the Elite 8, so it is kind of the game you want back and we get that opportunity. I think this is just another opportunity for us to grow as a team and see what we need to get better at. Also, just great competition to be able to play the No. 2 team in the country, and you know, just have a lot of fun."
Here is how you can watch the game today.
How to Watch: Tennessee vs Houston
• Game Day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025
• Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Favorites: Houston
• Where: Players Era Event (Las Vegas)
• Watch: TNT
• Stream: HBO Max