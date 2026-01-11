Tennessee Football Set to Host New Transfer Portal Target on Sunday

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host more talented players, as the list of visits is growing more and more as the days go on. After missing on many talented players, the Vols were forced to go to another group of options for many different positions.

The Vols are currently looking for another defensive tackle, and they have potentially found one to bring in alongside one of their current portal commits. They are looking to bring in Dealyn Evans, as Evans is one of the top names on the defensive line remaining. This spot doesn't have to be a starter, but at least someone who could play as a rotational guy. Evans is ranked inside the top 415, and is a guy who has visited many talented teams.

He is set to visit the Vols on Sunday, as the Vols will look to gap others who are looking to land his commitment. Here is what you should know about the talented prospect.

2024 Bio

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (55) walks on the field during the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Saw the field in the wins over McNeese and New Mexico State ... Was nominated for the team's Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year," said 12thman.com .

They then would talk about his life as a high schooler, as well as his life before the Aggies had him on the roster.

High School

Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (55) takes the field during the first quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"Coached by Jason Bachman at Pine Tree High School… Was rated as a 4-star recruit by all three major outlets ... 2024 Under Armour All-American Bowl selection … Ranked No. 175 in ESPN top 300 in the nation … In 2023 he recorded 58 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks to earn first team all-district honors … As a junior he was a TSWA Class 5A Second Team All-State selection and District 8-5A First Team selection … Multi-sport athlete competing in football, basketball and track & field."

His 2025 bio has yet to be released, but it wasn't the most active, which has led to the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal.

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a fantastic job with putting themselves in a good position to land certain players, but they have failed to land a large majority of these players. However, they have the chance to land some more talented prospects, and a guy like Evans could be on his way to Knoxville if things go well. This would be a major addition for the Vols, as they would be able to pair him with a guy like Xavier Gilliam on the defensive line from this portal. That group would then join a solid group of defensive tackles for the upcoming 2026 season.

