How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs Mercer
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on their first opponent of the college basketball season, as the regular season begins on the 3rd of the month. This game will be played today, which will kick off a long slate of non-conference games, before the Tennessee Vols jump into their SEC games later this season.
The Vols will begin their season with one of the easier games of this year, but they will be tasked with some difficult tests later on this season, which will give fans the opportunity to see how their real colors show. This is something that continues to be a talking point, but the best thing about this is the fact that basketball is finally back.
Fans were able to get a taste of Tennessee basketball when they played against Duke in their exhibition, but that was an entirely different game then what you will see with the Vols, as you can expect a bit of a different look this go around. The Vols have a lot to like about their roster, and will have the chance to improve early in the season, as they have already been labeled as one of the more talented teams in the nation.
This team will be led by legendary Tennessee Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes, who is hopeful to rack up some more wins. He is fresh off his lifetime contract with the Tennessee Volunteers, and will be one of the main talking points for this Tennessee program. He is a very strong minded defenisve coach, which is something thatsome coaches have failed to do. His defense leads the way, but when you have some scorers and players that creat an open shot then you will be cooking with gas.
This is something that the Vols were able to do in the last two seasons, as the Vols made it all the way to the Elite 8. This is the second time in a row that they have done this, as they still continue to look for their first Final Four appearance.
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Mercer
• Game Day: Monday, November 3rd, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
• TV: SECN+
• Stream: ESPN App
• FanDuel Betting Odds: -28.5 Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers will play two games this week, as they will play against Mercer first and then will play their second home game of the beginning slate against Northern Kentucky.