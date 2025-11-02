Princeton Uwaifo Commits to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers recently wrapped up a game against the Oklahoma Sooners, which is a game that the Tennessee Vols didn't walk away with a win, as they were defeated in a close contest. This was their third loss of the season, which makes this loss the determining loss that will keep the Vols out of the college football playoffs after making the playoffs just a season ago.
While this isn't going to be the case for the Vols they still have exceeded expectations for most of this season when you look at everyone they have lost.
As for the recruiting side of things, the Vols have done a decent job in the 2027 class, but they made a huge impact on Sunday, as they made a huge addition. They landed one of their top targets in the state of Tennessee as they landed one of the top offensive linemen in the state. They have been able to recruit well at the position, but they haven't landed anyone until Sunday.
Princeton Uwaifo Commits to Tennessee
The prospect that they were able to land Princeton Uwaifo. Uwaifo is from Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Uwaifo is one of the more popular names in the state, as he is one of the better players in the state according to the rankings. 247Sports has him listed as the 109th-best prospect in the nation, and the 5th-best prospect in the state, which is something that is a common trend with the Tennessee Vols, as they love to recruit inside the state. He is the third commit in their 2027 recruiting class, which will take the spotlight here soon, following signing day, which begins in the month of December. The Vols have the chance to become one of the better classes yet again if they land the players that are at the top of their board, as their newest commit is the highest rated prospect in the class for them right now. He is also the first prospect to commit to the Vols on the offensive side of the football.
The Vols will continue to move off their momentum from Saturday's game in the recruiting trail, as they were the host to many of their top targets in the 2027 class, including David Gabriel Georges and others. If the Vols continue to play the recruiting game well the football team will be in good hands for years to come.