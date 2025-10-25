Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs Kentucky Wildcats
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second straight SEC road game, as they are set to take on one of the bigger rivals they have, as they are set to play against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky. This is a game that has been one of the main talking points of the Tennessee schedule in recent time, as this is a game that the Tennessee Vols have remained dominant in.
Josh Heupel has yet to lose against the Wildcats, but this go around it is wildly different. This being the case because they are without one of their better players and more, as they remain without Jermod McCoy. There will be a lot of young players playing for the Vols per usual this season, and with young players comes simple mistakes.
The Tennessee Vols have a lot to prove in this one, as the game is one that will be crucial for them. If they want to remain competitive for a playoff spot they can no longer lose games, and this is one of their best chances to win a game.
Live Updates: Tennessee 7, Kentucky 0
First Quarter: 15:00 Tennessee scores on their opening drive of the game. This was a score from Brazzell on a deep pass. Four plays for 75 yards.
Josh Heupel's Comments on Kentucky in His Opening Statement
"Obviously, everybody is disappointed from the outcome from the other day. Whether you win or lose you got to flip it forward, and watch the video, learn from it. That's what we got to do this week. Getting ready to go play in the Boarder War game, rivalry game, you look at these games historically, they've been really tight. We are playing a really good football team, we look at them, you know, Saturday against Texas. Statistically they won the game in every way, but not on the scoreboard. They take it to overtime. Another test inside of this league, on the road, against a good football team. And one that we’re looking forward to and hopefully we’ll see a lot of our fans make the trip up there to Lexington.”
Josh Heupel on Kentucky
“Oh, they know they’re going to play a good team every week inside of this league. First of all, again, another road test. You can point to that (Texas) game and see the quality of the opponent that we’re playing.”