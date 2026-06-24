In Case You Missed It: Where Nate Ament Was Selected in the 2026 NBA Draft

Tennessee star Nate Ament has been selected 13th overall by the Miami Heat.

Despite him being picked by the Heat, he will be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as a part of the trade that sent NBA superstar Giannis Antenkumpo. He will join former Heat players Tyler Herro and Kel’el Ware en route to joining the Bucks, along with a few future draft pics.

The former Tennessee star now gets to go to a team that is trending towards rebuilding after trading one of their franchise’s best players of all time. With a lot of unknowns, Ament, who has a ton of upside, could be the next franchise superstar if he is developed right at the next level.

Only time will tell what Ament turns into at the next level. There are still a few Tennessee players waiting for their names to be called tonight, and Vols on SI will keep you covered on where they end up as they are selected or signed.

Ament’s career at Tennessee

Nate Ament stepped onto Rocky Top after being a five-star recruit and fourth-ranked recruit in the country on every platform coming out of high school, and instantly became the most hyped recruit in the Rick Barnes era, and possibly ever at Tennessee.

Ament got off to a hot start to the season, scoring at least 18 points in the first four games of the year. However, he hit a rough stretch after that, and Tennessee struggled a bit themselves, but Ament picked it up towards the end of the season. He dropped a season- and career-high 29 points in a close 79-73 win over Alabama, and later tied that total against Oklahoma.

In the SEC tournament, he dropped 27 points and eight rebounds in the Volunteers’ second-round win over Auburn and had a double-double in the Vols' loss to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals.

Ament dealt with an injury in Tennessee’s first-round victory over Miami (Ohio) in the NCAA Tournament, but he did put up 16 points in the round of 32. His best performance of the tournament came in the Sweet 16 as the 6-foot-10 forward put up 18 points on 6-10 shooting and four rebounds.

In all, Ament’s Tennessee career was not always perfect, but he showed why he was a five-star recruit. He played a big role in the Vols advancing to the Elite Eight, and he will be missed in Knoxville next season.