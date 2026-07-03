Second Former Vol Receives Call Up to the Majors this Season

11 former Volunteers have made it to the majors since 2020. Former Volunteers pitcher Garrett Stallings looks to make it 12 soon, as he recently received a call-up to the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Stallings played three seasons in Knoxville, playing in 52 games and starting 35 of them. Over those three years, he had a 3.76 ERA, 181 strikeouts, and 16 wins.

He was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Angels.

Since then, he has bounced around the minor league affiliates of the Angels, Orioles, and eventually the Brewers. He totaled 151 appearances and 96 starts in the minors over the years.

He is the second former Vol to make his debut this season. The other is Chad Dallas with the Toronto Blue Jays, who made his debut on June 4th.

More About Stallings

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Garrett Stallings (97) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s more about Stallings career honors and his final season at Tennessee, according to utsports.com:

CAREER HONORS

Selected in the 5th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels

2019 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

2019 SEC All-Defensive Team

SEC Pitcher of the Week (5/20)

2019 SEC Community Service Team

SEC Pitcher of the Week (4/15)

Rated as No. 119 overall 2019 MLB Draft Prospect by D1Baseball.com

Rated as No. 29 2019 MLB Draft Draft Prospect among SEC players by Baseball America

2018 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

2019 - JUNIOR

On the mound, he posted a 8-5 record with a 3.33 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 102.2 innings of work. He made 16 starts in 16 appearances during the 2019 season.

Threw 5.1 innings in a loss to Liberty in the NCAA Tournament (5/31)

SEC Pitcher of the Week (5/20)

Earned his 8th win of the year after throwing his second complete game shutout in a 7-0 win over Ole Miss (5/16)

Threw 4.1 innings during the win over Missouri on May 3

Tossed 7.0 innings while striking out eight batters en route to a 16-1 win over Kentucky (4/19)

SEC Pitcher of the Week (4/15)

Threw 9.0 scoreless innings for the first complete game this season in a 3-0 win over Georgia (4/12)

Went 7.2 innings while only giving up two runs against Auburn (3/15)

Recorded a new career-high in strikeouts with 10 and increased his win total to 3-0 on the year so far with a win over Louisiana-Monroe (3/1)

Notched nine strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched to earn his second win of the season against Indiana on Feb. 22

Earned the Friday starting position for the Vols to begin the season, allowing only no runs on one hit and throwing eight strikeouts through 7.0 innings of work vs. App State (2/15)