Jahmai Mashack Still Bound for Memphis Grizzlies Despite Trade Confusion, Per His Mother
Despite recent confusion stemming from trade reports, Jahmai Mashack is still heading to Memphis — and the update comes straight from a reliable source: his mother.
On Sunday afternoon, Meika Mashack took to social media to clarify the status of her son's NBA future following a tweet by Shams Charania that listed Mashack as part of a multi-player deal.
“Noooo Fam,” she wrote on X. “He's still going to Memphis. GS to Memphis trade was agreed upon [on] day of draft. Should be official soon.”
Mashack, a former Tennessee Vol, was selected during the 2025 NBA Draft and has been in the process of finalizing a trade that would send him from Golden State to the Memphis Grizzlies. The uncertainty around the paperwork’s official status sparked concern among fans, prompting Meika to further clarify that the deal is very much intact.
“Hope so. He’ll have to adjust on the fly,” she added in another post, responding to a fan inquiring about Mashack's Summer League availability. “He's been fully involved as much as possible but unable to practice w/team at all until officially official. It's giving…..Stir crazy vibes but he'll figure it out! Lol.”
The move to Memphis has been in place since draft night, but the timing of NBA trade approvals can sometimes delay official announcements. For now, the Mashack family remains optimistic and focused on the bigger picture.
“Gotta keep his mind right & focus on the blessing of it all,” she wrote.
And even with the jokes flying around the house after seeing her son’s name in a Shams tweet, Meika Mashack brought some humor to the situation: “Ummm...it's tight to see your name being in a Shams tweet, even if you're the tiniest little nugget at the end of the food chain. But the jokes at the house will be brutal!”
As it stands, barring any unforeseen changes, Jahmai Mashack is set to begin his NBA journey in Memphis — a city known for its grit, grind, and now, a former Tennessee standout eager to prove himself at the next level.