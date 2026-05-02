Recruiting Update for Tennessee's 2027 Class to Begin May

Tennessee did not have a player commit to the school in the month of April, but they landed two in late May from Kesean Bowman and Jaden Butler. Bowman could end up being the biggest commitment in this class for the Vols, and he could definitely make a day-one impact in Knoxville. More about the 6-foot receiver’s commitment can be seen here. Butler is a versatile defensive back who could help new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’s defense in the future, and more can be read about his commitment here.

With summer coming up in just a few weeks, high school recruiting is about to hit its busiest time of the year. A lot of the nation's top prospects will announce their commitment in the next two or so months.

Here is where Tennessee stands with some of its top targets ahead of the summer.

Where Tennessee Stands with Current Targets

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kadin Fife (DL) (Currently Committed)

Fife is one of Tennessee’s crown jewels out of its current commits. The four-star from Georgia has been committed to Tennessee since November, but other schools have emerged since then. A big reason for this is due to the changes made to the defensive coaching staff since Fife’s commitment.

The school to watch out for is the in-state Georgia Bulldogs. Fife is reportedly very high on the Dawgs, and he is scheduled to visit Athens at the end of May.

He has also scheduled a visit to Auburn in June.

On3 Sports’ Chad Simmons reports that the other schools are also pursuing him, such as Georgia Tech, Texas, and Ole Miss.

Miles Brown (DB)

Brown is a top in-state target for Tennessee out of Westview High School. He recently announced a top schools list, which included the Vols amongst multiple other SEC schools like Kentucky, Ole Miss.

The four-star recruit has said before that being offered by Tennessee was “a dream come true,” according to allfortennessee.com.

Tennessee co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter visited with Brown on April 27th at his high school.

He has scheduled four official visits for this summer with Ole Miss on May 29th, Tennessee on June 5th, Louisville on June 12th, and Kentucky on June 19th.

The Vols should be right in the mix at the top of Brown’s board, and he would make a great first commit for new corners coach Derek Jones.

Nash Johnson (DB)

Another 2027 DB who is very high on Tennessee is Nash Johnson out of Georgia powerhouse McEachern.

Johnson was committed to Alabama for a while, but he decommitted from the Crimson Tide earlier this month with schools like Auburn, Miami, and Tennessee in pursuit. Interesting to note that he visited Tennessee just a few weeks prior to his decommitment.

Coach Jones seems to like Johnson a lot and recently took a trip to check in on Johnson a few days ago.

Like with Brown, Tennessee will be right in the mix for Johnson, and he has official visits set to multiple schools, including Tennessee, on June 12th.

Eric McFarland (WR)

It is not an understatement to say IMG Academy receiver Eric McFarland might be the next great college football receiver. Following his freshman season, he went to a special camp hosted by NFL superstar Justin Jefferson, where he personally met with some of the best receivers in the country (most of whom were upperclassmen), and McFarland came in and won MVP over all of the older receivers.

He reclassified up a grade from the 2028 class to the 2027 class a few months ago. He has been high on Tennessee for a while, and the Volunteers could pull out a huge win on the recruiting trail with him.

He visited Tennessee a few months back, and he is set to go on an official visit to Knoxville on May 22nd.

Right now, it seems as if Texas A&M is the team to beat for McFarland, but Tennessee and others will push to the end.

Kennedee Jackson (OT)

Another Peach State target for the Volunteers is offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson. Jackson is very high on Tennessee.

Tennessee is one of six schools to be in the mix for Jackson, along with LSU, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia.

He told Chad Simmons that he is targeting a commitment date of June 26th after all of his official visits.

He is scheduled to visit Knoxville from June 5th to 7th.