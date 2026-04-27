Tennessee Basketball Receives Huge News Ahead of Top Target's Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball program has done a great job when it comes to the transfer portal, as they have completely reshaped their program ahead of the 2026 college basketball season. The Vols are expected to have one of the better rosters now that their transfer portal class is close to being done, but their biggest target still remains on the board.

That target is the nation's best remaining player in the transfer portal, Juke Harris, a guard/forward from the Wake Forest program. Harris was elite in 2025, as he finished the season with an average of 21.4 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game, and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot a shooting split that consisted of 44/33/78 from the field.

The talented prospect has split time between considering four options primarily, as he hasn't completely turned down going to the NBA Draft. If he were to consider the draft he would either slide into the first round or be a second round selection. He is also someone who is considering three schools, as the Vols remain near the top.

The other programs that the Vols' target is being recruited heavily by include the Michigan Wolverines, who remain Tennessee's biggest threat at this moment, and the North Carolina Tar Heels, who seem to have the lowest chance of landing his decision, as the NBA may have higher odds of being the choice at this moment. While things are still in full swing, Chris Low from On3 shared his prediction from the prospect's camp on a decision they believe is around the corner. Here is what he had to say.

Chris Low Gets Real When Talking About Juke Harris

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) and forward Omaha Biliew (0) react to a three point play during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“You never say never, but all my intel says this week that Juke Harris will pull the trigger and come to Tennessee,” Low said on a RockyTopInsider Podcast Sunday.

Low would then add more about the possible destination, as he explained how the mother of the talented transfer prospect feels.

“I know his mom is a big fan of the program, a big fan of Rick Barnes. Tennessee was right there in it out of high school.”

If the Vols were to land Harris, he would be their seventh transfer addition. It is also important to note that the Vols are rated as the No. 4 team in the transfer portal, and if they were to land Harris, they are likely to push for the top spot over the Louisville Cardinals. Harris would join some of the top transfers in the class.