Lakers Dalton Knecht Snubbed From Summer League All-NBA Teams
Former Tennessee Volunteer hooper Dalton Knecht is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after having been drafted by the NBA squad back in late late June. Knecht played in just three games during the NBA's summer league, and managed to lead all rookies in scoring average, with 21.3 points on 41.8% from the field and 39.1% from three. He was, in most opinions, the best rookie in Las Vegas for Summer League — an event filled mostly with rookies and second year players.
However, despite his performances, Knecht was snubbed from the 1st and 2nd All-NBA Summer League voting. The voting has some people wondering just how much more Knecht could have done in those three contests in order to have garnered more attention.
Though the Summer League voting isn't where Knecht plans to aim his goals moving forward. Knecht has a much loftier goal than making All-NBA Summer League teams, he wants to one day be the best player in the NBA.
"I want to be the best player in the league. All-Star. Do whatever it takes for the team... and obbiously gotta get some championships."
