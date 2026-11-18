Current Score: Michigan State 6, Tennessee 2

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

First Half

20:00: The scoring starts as Jalen Haralson delivers an assist to DeWayne Brown II. Haralson with a LeBron James type of block off the backboard. Beautiful effort by the talented forward. Jordan Scott drains back-to-back threes for the Spartans. That will bring us to the media timeout.

Pre Game Thoughts

The Tennessee Vols are set for their game against the Michigan State Spartans. This is a matchup of two top-15 teams, including the No. 2 Spartans, while the Vols rank as the No. 14 team in the country. This is a game that the Vols will look to win, but they will have to have some things go their way.

One thing that Rick Barnes and his team have to do is protect the ball. This is something that they struggled with against the Tennessee State program.

“Again, just careless. Guys that don’t understand basketball when you turn the ball over, especially when you have a reputation of being a good offensive player. Good offensive players don’t turn the ball over. First of all, good offensive players want to get shots. And then it goes back to lack of organization. We haven’t had anybody yet from the point guard position take control and want to run the team. I don’t think they’re selfish. I think they’ve been able to do what they want to do, which is put their head down and try to score the ball.

“We still have some guys that can’t execute. We didn’t execute the very first play of the game tonight. And we come out of a timeout, got a play on for a player. He’s got the ball in his hand, and he calls a whole different play. That’s the issue that we’re dealing with right now, and that’s where we’ve got to get better.”

Regardless, this should be the hardest test that the Vols have throughout their non-conference slate. If they can win this game, then this will be one to remember for years to come, and definitely will be one that allows Tennessee to jump up into the top 10.

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