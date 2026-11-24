Current Score: Tennessee 8, Maryland 9

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

20:00: Terrence Hill Jr. drains a three to begin the scoring, despite a Juke Harris turnover on the first look. Not a lot going for Tyler Lundblade early. He turned the ball over. Miles Rubin is on the board for the first time this game. Andre Mills hits a great look from the corner. Pharrel Payne draws a Rubin foul and will take some free throws here. Maryland takes the lead. Harris sparks one from the corner, but the Vols trail entering the first media timeout.

15:40: Maryland begins this stretch with the ball. Bishop Boswell has checked into the game. Christian Fermin is in the game now. Tennessee keeps shooting themselves in the foot. DeWayne Brown II is called for his second foul of the game. He is likely going to join Lue on the bench, who also has two fouls.

Pre Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre Game Information

The Tennessee Volunteers made a trip out to Las Vegas to play in the Players Era tournament for the second year in a row. This is a chance for Tennessee to prove they are among the very best teams in the country, as they are ranked as the No. 9 team in the country following an undefeated start to the season.

Rick Barnes detailed what would make this trip to Las Vegas success.

“Obviously you come out here, you play a game, you want to win it. But I also think this time of year you've got to get better. We've got a long way to go, like I think most teams in the country. We've got to continue to improve. You want to win every time you go out, but if you lose a game, I like to think it's a way to get better every time. And I think that's what we're talking about here.

“We're still trying to get everybody on the same page with our execution and defensive schemes, where they talk the same language on the court, where they understand how to work through situations that might come up defensively, that just pop up. Can we work our way out of it?

“We still talk about communicating both offensively and defensively, and we need to get better there. It's all the little details, the game within the game that’s played, where we've got to continue to improve.”

While Barnes raises a great point, it's also no secret that this was the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country. This comes with a level of expectation, and you have to imagine that even if they didn't win it all, they should at least win a game or two along the way, at minimum.

It all begins with their game against the Maryland Terrapins, a team that likes to be physical, and a test that even Barnes knows Tennessee needs to pass.

“Very similar to what you'd expect from a Buzz Williams team. They're a team that wants to get to the line. They put so much emphasis on driving the ball, trying to get fouled, putting it inside, rebounding, going to the glass. If you aren't ready, you end up holding and shoving. I know they like to get to the free throw line 30 times, and rebounding. Those are the two things I know they hang their hats on. That's really important to them.

“So we expect it to be obviously very physical again, a game very similar to a Michigan State type game. Again, his teams play hard. They're going to defend hard. They're going to really fill the lane, pack that lane. Physicality is a big part of what they do.”

This is a new look for the format, and one that many aren't a fan of either. However, for the fans, it's extremely exciting, and a great chance to watch their team win something of value. Here are Barnes's thoughts on the newest format, as he is already thinking about the upcoming game against the Florida State Seminoles.

“I like the fact that there is a day off in between. We thought that last year, but last year I think we played three straight days. So, we play two, off one, play, then obviously if you win three, you'd have to play the fourth game, which is tough. This has happened to us twice now, where we've come back from a tournament, once in Hawaii and once here, and had a quick turnaround for the SEC/ACC Challenge. I think we play Tuesday night against Florida State.

“I do know players love playing games. But with the travel and the turnaround, we'll stay over and get back sometime Sunday [if they make it to Saturday’s championship] and have a quick turnaround for that if we can get there. It'd be nice if we do. But the fact is I just want to see us continue. We are getting better, there's no question. But I want to see us not step backwards and keep moving forward this week while we're out here.”

Regardless, this is a great chance for the Vols to go and play against some of the more intriguing teams in the country, including the

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