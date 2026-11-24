The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their next game, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena. This is part of the Players Era 16 tournament, as they are on the Michelob ULTRA Arena side of the bracket and will begin their play against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday.

The Vols enter this game with an undefeated record of 5-0, while the Terrapins have already suffered two losses this season. While this game has significant implications for the in-season tournament, it is no doubt that the Vols would love to win this game due to the player who they will be going against, and they know it all too well.

Bishop Boswell Will Play Against the Tennessee Basketball Program

Nov 16, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Bishop Boswell (12) passes the ball during the first half against the Alcorn State Braves at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That player is Bishop Boswell, who is in his third season of college basketball after spending two seasons under Rick Barnes and his staff. Boswell entered the transfer portal after the Elite Eight March Madness run, which ended in a game against the Michigan Wolverines that was neither particularly close nor particularly exciting as a whole.

Boswell served as a starter in 33 of the 34 games he played in last season, and he averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 assists. He wasn't the most productive guard, that's for sure, as the majority of his success came defensively, while Ja'Kobi Gillespie was the star on the offensive side for the guards on the roster.

When Boswell transferred, he made his way to Maryland and has yet to look back. He is off to an underwhelming season, as he is shooting less than 24% from the field and has only started two of the five games that the team has played. He will likely be someone who plays against the Vols a ton, and is someone who will play a lot of on-ball on the defensive side of the court.

While the Tennessee fanbase would love nothing more than to defeat a player who left the Vols behind, Barnes continue to have the utmost respect for the former guard who was with him for two seasons. Here is what he said in a press conference held on Monday.

Rick Barnes Comments on Bishop Boswell

Nov 16, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Bishop Boswell (12) grabs a rebound over Alcorn State Braves guard Saxby Sunderland (11) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That happens all the time now. You prepare the same way. Obviously, I've got a lot of respect for Bishop and appreciate what he did for us while he was here. But we'll prepare for that game like any other one. With the transfer portal, that's a dynamic that, from here on out, you can deal with every other week, within the conference, all of it. That's where we are today.

“But we prepare for Maryland the same way. We're going to give them our utmost respect, Bishop and his teammates on that team, and do everything we can to try to win a basketball game.”

This is a game that fans will want to watch, and a game that has plenty of implications. However, for the fans, this gives them an extra thing to monitor in all of the Veags' madness. This should be a fun one, and a great test of where the Vols stand, although they enter the contest as favorites.