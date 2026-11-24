The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first of three guaranteed games (they will play four if they win the first three) during the Players Era 16 tournament. This is an in-season tournament, which is played around Thanksgiving, and is viewed as one of the events that could benefit each team tremendously, both on their path to March Madness and financially.

Tennessee begins its slate against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday. This is on the Michelob ULTRA Arena side of things, which is the difference between the two original brackets, as the first bracket is at T-Mobile Arena, while the second one is at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

This is a game that Tennessee is projected to win, although they are magically viewed as slight favorites.

Tennessee is entering the contest as an undefeated team, while the Terrapins enter the contest with two losses to their name. Coach Rick Barnes believes that this is going to be a very physical game for the Vols, and one that they may want to stay out of foul trouble.

“Very similar to what you'd expect from a Buzz Williams team. They're a team that wants to get to the line. They put so much emphasis on driving the ball, trying to get fouled, putting it inside, rebounding, going to the glass. If you aren't ready, you end up holding and shoving. I know they like to get to the free throw line 30 times, and rebounding. Those are the two things I know they hang their hats on. That's really important to them.

“So we expect it to be obviously very physical again, a game very similar to a Michigan State type game. Again, his teams play hard. They're going to defend hard. They're going to really fill the lane, pack that lane. Physicality is a big part of what they do.”

Luckily for fans, this early tip means that fans will have the chance to watch this game on a primetime TV station. The viewing details are below.

How to Watch - Tennessee Basketball vs. Maryland

Tennessee's men's basketball coach Rick Barnes gestures during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Michigan State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Tuesday, November 24th, 2026

• Game Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

• Game Time: 3:00 PM Eastern (12:00 PM Local Time)

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols on SI for Live Updates

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