LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
Tennessee basketball will be wearing all-black uniforms for the first time in program history when they take on Syracuse on Tuesday night.
Tennessee basketball fans will be in for a treat on Tuesday night as Tennessee will take the floor wearing brand new ‘dark mode’ uniforms against Syracuse in the SEC-ACC Challenge.
This is the first time in school history that Tennessee basketball will have worn all-black uniforms. Check out the announcement video that was posted on Tennessee basketball's social media accounts on Monday afternoon.
The uniforms are a departure from the look that Tennessee basketball has had for the last several years. Rather than following the template that Tennessee's white home uniforms and orange road uniforms have, these jerseys utilize a large VOLS font that dominates the front of the jersey. They look very similar to Tennessee baseball's black uniforms. The baseball team made the dark mode look all the more iconic when they won the College World Series while wearing their black uniforms.
The Vols are No. 3 in the country after the release of the latest AP Poll. Tennessee is 7-0 and has looked like one of the best teams in the country. Syracuse will be in for a challenge in what is sure to be a packed house inside Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center.
The new black uniforms will likely only add to the matchup's hysteria.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Squirrel White In A Sling Following Saturday's Game
- Tennessee Football QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Vanderbilt
- Tennessee Football Defeats Vanderbilt To Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports