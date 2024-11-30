Tennessee Volunteers Lead Vanderbilt Commodores At Halftime
Tennessee enters halftime with the lead despite early struggles in the first quarter. Tennessee leads 24-17.
Tennessee and Vanderbilt just wrapped up the first half of their game as this was a roller coaster of emotions and events for both teams.
It all started as Junior Sherrill returned the opening kick for a touchdown. Tennessee would get the ball and look to score but would have the opposite as Dylan Sampson would fumble for the fourth time this season.
Sedrick Alexander would pick up a touchdown on the ground for the Commodores. This would be their second touchdown and a touchdown on their first offensive drive.
Tennessee would score their first touchdown thanks to a touchdown pass from Nico Iamaleava to Dont’e Thornton. This wouldn’t be the only time they connected for six as later in the half Thornton would break free for a 86-yard touchdown reception. Tennessee and Vanderbilt would both kick a field goal as well to be tied at 17. The only other score would come in the final 30 seconds of the half as the Vols' talented QB threw a beautiful pass to Miles Kitselman.
Tennessee turned the ball over twice as Iamalevaa threw an interception right after Pavia threw one to Jermod McCoy.
Tennessee will receive the ball to start the second half of play.
