MLB Star Alex Bregman Predicts Tennessee Basketball's Run in March Madness

Alex Bregman is one of the better MLB players at the moment, as he is one of the faces of the team he currently plays for. He plays for the Chicago Cubs and is one of the game-changers in the sport. He is also pushing to become a Hall of Famer one day.

He recently shared a bracket predicting the full March Madness tournament, including the Vols' path. Here is how it currently looks.

Alex Bregman Predicts Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Team USA third baseman Alex Bregman rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bregman believes that the Vols will lose in the very first round, which is a game that they will play against one of the better non-power-four teams. This is a game that the Vols will be playing against the Miami Ohio Redhawks. This game will take place on Friday and is easily one of the better matchups of the day. He later has the Redhawks being defeated in the Sweet 16.

His final four consists of Duke, Florida, Texas Tech, and Arizona. His finals were between the Florida Gators and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and he believes the Gators go back-to-back.

If you want to see the full bracket, click HERE . For more information on who Alex Bregman is, read more.

"Alexander David Bregman (born March 30, 1994) is an American professional baseball third baseman for the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball (MLB). He has previously played in MLB for the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. As a high school sophomore at Albuquerque Academy in 2010, Bregman became the first high school player to win the USA Baseball Player of the Year. As a junior the following year he batted .678 while setting a New Mexico season record with 19 home runs. In three years of college baseball for Louisiana State University (LSU), Bregman was voted the 2013 National Freshman of the Year by Baseball America, won the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the country's best college shortstop, and was a two-time All-American. Toward the end of his junior year of college, he was selected by the Houston Astros with the second pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016. He started 2017 as the youngest member of Team USA, which won the gold medal in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and he ended the season winning the 2017 World Series with the Astros. He was named MVP of the 2018 MLB All-Star Game and led the American League in doubles in 2018. In 2019 he was again an All-Star, led the AL in walks and WAR, and received the 2019 American League Silver Slugger Award at third base. In 2022, he won his second World Series. Bregman won his first Gold Glove in 2024. As of 2024, he is the all-time leader in multiple postseason records for a third baseman, including home runs, runs batted in, runs scored, putouts, and assists," according to Wikipedia .

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