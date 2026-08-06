Blue Jays vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the Windy City for just one day as they play a makeup game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Jays just took two of three from the Astros and are now 6-3 in their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Cubs got back on track in a big way with a sweep of the Dodgers after dropping two of three to the Yankees.

These teams split their two games at Wrigley back in June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+144)

Cubs +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -112

Cubs +104

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.41 ERA)

Cubs: David Peterson (6-7, 5.52 ERA)

Dylan Cease allowed five runs (three earned) in six innings against the Rays out of the All-Star break, but has bounced back with just one run against in 15 innings against the Red Sox and Cardinals.

David Peterson has also found it recently, allowing five runs (four earned) across 23.2 innings in his last four starts. This stretch comes after getting roughed up for 10 runs in 3.2 innings on July 3.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, MARQ

Blue Jays record: 54-61

Cubs record: 66-49

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-135)

Dylan Cease danced around trouble at times early in the season, but has largely limited hits against over the past few months.

Cease has allowed four hits or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts dating back to May 13. The Cubs are hot, but if anyone can put a stop to that, it’s Cease.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

While I don’t think the Cubs will be able to get too many hits off of Cease, it’s still a bit peculiar that the Cubs are home underdogs this afternoon.

It’s tough to put too much trust into Peterson, but he’s been great in his last four starts.

I’ll back the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where they’re 34-24 this season.

Pick: Cubs +104

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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