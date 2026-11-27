No. 9 Tennessee men’s basketball is undefeated in Las Vegas at the Players Era 16 tournament. The Volunteers will face another tough test in No. 25 Louisville on Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.

The Volunteers are 2-0 this week after wins over Maryland and Iowa State. Tennessee’s defense is playing at a good level, having allowed just 64 points per game in this week’s contests. In those games, the Vols have forced 21 turnovers, and the block factory has been open with 14 blocks. Braedan Lue swatted three in the Thanksgiving Day win over Iowa State, with Miles Rubin adding two.

According to KenPom, Tennessee leads the nation in effective field-goal percentage defense (32.9) and 2-point percentage defense (32.2), while ranking third in 3-point percentage defense (22.5) and third in adjusted defensive efficiency (91.9).

Now, they will face a Louisville team that won in exciting fashion on Thanksgiving night. The Cardinals defeated No. 13 St. John’s 93-90 on an Adrian Wooley corner three as time expired. Wooley scored 19 points with four rebounds in the win.

Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) is hugged by teammates after hitting the game winning three-point basket as time expired to defeat the St. John's Red Storm during the second half of a semifinal game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard Seth Trimble had a great game and dropped 33 points with five assists and four rebounds. Trimble knows how to draw contact. He drew a game-high eight fouls against the Red Storm and hit 8 of 11 from the charity stripe.

How to watch & listen

Who: No. 9 Tennessee (7-0) vs. No. 25 Louisville (5-1) – Players Era 16 final

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas

TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, play-by-play; Jay Bilas, color)

Streaming: WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app

Radio: Vol Network affiliates statewide (John Wilkerson; Chris Lofton, analyst)

Vols to watch

Senior guard Dai Dai Ames has been Tennessee's go-to scorer in Las Vegas, totaling 43 points and leading the Vols in scoring in both Players Era 16 games. Ames has been the one to jump-start the offense.

Sophomore forward DeWayne Brown II grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds against Iowa State, his fourth outing with 11-plus boards in seven games. Brown has played tremendously on the glass and defensively. Now, let's see if Tennessee can get him more involved on the offensive end. He’s scored just 6.5 points per game this week on seven total shots, and he has attempted only three free throws.

Nov 26, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dai Dai Ames (4) reacts after a basket against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half during semifinal game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keys for Tennessee

Contain Seth Trimble without fouling: Louisville's leading scorer (19.4 ppg) dropped 33 on St. John's and drew eight fouls. Tennessee has to stay disciplined and keep him off the free-throw line. Trimble attempted only three shots from beyond the arc, making one.

Louisville's leading scorer (19.4 ppg) dropped 33 on St. John's and drew eight fouls. Tennessee has to stay disciplined and keep him off the free-throw line. Trimble attempted only three shots from beyond the arc, making one. Keep the defense rolling: The Vols have held opponents to 31.0% shooting or lower in 11 of 14 halves this season. Louisville has scored 62 or fewer points just five times under Pat Kelsey, and two of those came against Tennessee.

The Vols have held opponents to 31.0% shooting or lower in 11 of 14 halves this season. Louisville has scored 62 or fewer points just five times under Pat Kelsey, and two of those came against Tennessee. Win the glass: Brown and the Tennessee frontcourt need to control the boards and limit Louisville's second-chance opportunities. Braedan Lue and guard Juke Harris have been great in that area. Louisville grabbed 35 rebounds, with 15 offensive, against St. John's.

Brown and the Tennessee frontcourt need to control the boards and limit Louisville's second-chance opportunities. Braedan Lue and guard Juke Harris have been great in that area. Louisville grabbed 35 rebounds, with 15 offensive, against St. John's. Keep hitting from deep: Tennessee is shooting 38.8% (19-of-49) from 3-point range in Las Vegas after making just 29.0% in its five home games to start the season.

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