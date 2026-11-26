No. 9 Tennessee men's basketball got to work on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas against the Iowa State Cyclones and led wire to wire for a 75-64 win. Dai Dai Ames led the Volunteers with 19 points off the bench, Terrence Hill Jr. added 17 and Tyler Lundblade chipped in 11 with three 3-pointers. DeWayne Brown II grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. Prather Jr. led Iowa State with 17 points, and Jamarion Batemon added 16.

Tennessee started out with issues taking care of the ball, committing three turnovers in under three minutes of play. After a Hill 3-pointer just a minute and a half into the game, Ames came off the bench to get things going with a quick five points.

The Vols built a 31-19 halftime lead, and nine different players scored in the first half. Hill and Lundblade also gave Tennessee a lift after the break, combining for 20 second-half points. Hill scored 12, going 7-of-7 at the free-throw line, and Lundblade added eight, knocking down both of his 3-point attempts.

Iowa State kept hovering within single digits and made a strong push late in the second half. Batemon was quiet in the first half but came alive later on to help out Prather. The Cyclones pulled within five points with 4:13 left on an and-one from Jaquan Johnson, but the Volunteers pulled through. Tennessee shot 10-of-26 from 3-point range and 15-of-17 from the charity stripe.

Dai Dai Ames is playing great ball

Ames was the spark off the bench from the jump. His quick five points broke open a sluggish start, and he kept it going in the second half with 3-pointers and another lob to Miles Rubin. He finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Ames isn't just scoring; he is creating for others and making the right reads in transition. Ames is becoming the guard who should play a bunch of minutes going forward. He's taken to the stage in Las Vegas well, and it can be said that he has been the most consistent player so far this week.

Tennessee's defense is a force

The Vols have worked hard on ball screen coverage and playing the gaps in practice, and it showed against the Cyclones. Iowa State had trouble finding much breathing room and had no flow. The Cyclones scored just 19 first-half points on 25% shooting, and aside from Prather, not much fell through in that half.

Iowa State's guards had a particularly hard time, as Tamin Lipsey went 2-of-11 from the field. Forward Tre Singleton, the Cyclones' leading scorer, was held to just eight points. Iowa State shot 30.6% for the game and never led.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maryland guard Andre Mills (7) drives past Tennessee forward Braedan Lue (0) to the bakset during the first half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lue, Brown, Rubin and Harris

Tennessee's frontcourt set the tone on both ends. Brown pulled down 13 rebounds, and Braedan Lue added eight boards and three blocks. Brown didn't have an offensive day, but his effort in the paint was just as good as any point he could have scored. Rubin finished above the rim on two lobs from Ames and added two blocks.

Also, Juke Harris has been solid on the boards and continues to affect the game in ways other than scoring, grabbing nine rebounds. Tennessee won the glass 46-38, but the second half was a different story on the offensive end of it. Iowa State grabbed 20 offensive rebounds in the game and turned second chances into points to stay within striking distance, and that is something Tennessee will need to clean up going forward.

Tennessee advances to the Bracket Final, where it will face the winner of St. John's and Louisville on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at Michelob Ultra Arena on ESPN.

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