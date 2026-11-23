Tennessee men’s basketball had a massive week last week that started with a top-five win over then-No. 2 Michigan State at home. The Volunteers went on to finish out the week with a win over Coastal Carolina on Friday, and sophomore forward DeWayne Brown II had a great week.

Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced Brown as SEC Co-Player of the Week.

Brown averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 93.3 percent (14-of-15) from the floor in the Vols' two wins last week. His bounce-back from a tough game the week prior showed his ability and drive to respond. He is one of two returners from last season and is a great physical presence for this team.

DeWayne Brown II is the SEC Player of the Week



17.0 PPG / 93.3 FG% / 9.0 RPG



read more → https://t.co/AKECayPoqr pic.twitter.com/yU5YXqIrhu — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) November 23, 2026

He also got the most out of his teammates by setting the tone before the Michigan State game, where he recorded 14 points with seven rebounds.

“Before the game, we kind of talked about the identity of Tennessee, and kind of what we were going to bring,” Brown said after the 61-46 win. “And we knew that that's what they (Michigan State) were expecting, so we weren't going to come out and give them any less of that.

“We were going to come out, we were going to play hard, we were going to try to be the hardest playing team on the floor. So I was just trying to get that kind of really out of all the guys, like we were going to come out, we were going to be physical, we were going to play hard for the whole 40 minutes.”

In Friday night’s game against Coastal Carolina, Brown was in the zone for the second straight game, and was unguardable against the Chanticleers. He recorded a career-high of 20 points with 11 rebounds. This week ahead brings the challenge of building off the prior week.

Brown and the Vols are in Las Vegas for the Players Era 16, where they will open Tuesday with Maryland at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

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