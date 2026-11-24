No. 9 Tennessee men's basketball defeated the Maryland Terrapins 72-64 at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas. The Volunteers shook off some rough early play and got the job done. Dai Dai Ames scored 24 points off the bench, hitting 9-of-10 from the floor after making his first nine.

Tennessee remains undefeated at 6-0, and probably my biggest takeaway is that it hasn't been pretty. But this early in the season, there’s time to iron things out. Nothing of significance is won in November, and the Volunteers are finding ways so far to do what they need to.

It doesn't matter who starts, but maybe Ames should

Head coach Rick Barnes doesn't really care who gets the start. He's mentioned several times already that practice production and hard work will decide it. Ames came off the bench in Tuesday's win and gave the Vols everything they needed. He went 4-of-4 from 3-point range and led a bench that outscored Maryland's 29-10.

His production may have earned him a starting spot on Thursday, but we will see. You could say the message is to seize the moment, and Ames did that. But if he can keep scoring consistently, he needs to be on the floor. He's sparked a couple of runs this season already when the team was struggling to score.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee center Miles Rubin (25) blocks the shot attempt by Maryland forward Pharrel Payne (21) during the second half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miles Rubin just gets better

Rubin is a heck of a rim protector and a solid finisher at the rim on the offensive end when teammates find him. The 6-foot-10 Rubin has 251 career blocks, and his three on Tuesday, all in the final six minutes, could go down as game changers.

Maryland tried its best to hang around but ultimately couldn't find the offense to do so. Rubin's touches at the rim have been increasing over the last few games, and with the chemistry between him and DeWayne Brown II, that will be a dangerous duo on the court as the season goes on. All Rubin needs to do is stay out of foul trouble.

Not pretty, and it needs to be cleaned up

Tennessee did not have a clean game by any means. Turnovers and fouls kept this game closer than it should have been. Maryland scored 14 points off 18 turnovers, and Tennessee should be glad the Terrapins didn't capitalize more.

The fouls hurt too. Tennessee was called for 25, and Maryland went 21-of-28 at the free-throw line while the Vols went just 11-of-16. Maryland also beat Tennessee on the glass 43-34 and grabbed 23 offensive rebounds.

The Terrapins went 3-of-27 from 3-point range, including 0-for-14 in the second half. Against a better shooting team, those numbers could get the Vols beat. With a quick turnaround to Thursday, that's where the focus has to be.

Tennessee will play the winner of Iowa State and San Diego State on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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