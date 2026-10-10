Tennessee Basketball Announces SEC Media Day Player Representatives

Tennessee basketball has announced who will represent its basketball program at the 2026 SEC Media Days. Three players will join head coach Rick Barnes in Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday, October 13th.

Here are the three players who will be in attendance:

DeWayne Brown II

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Alabama native returns home for the SEC Media Days heading into his sophomore year at Tennessee. He is one of two players who are returning from last year’s team.

Brown averaged 4.8 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, and 0.4 blocks per game last season.

Terrence Hill Jr.

Tennessee guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) is defended by Tennessee guard Dai Dai Ames (4) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A junior, Hill is entering his first season in Knoxville after spending his first two seasons of college basketball at VCU.

Hill Jr. went from averaging 6.2 minutes per game as a freshman to averaging 25.1 minutes per game last season. In those 25 minutes, he averaged 15.0 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Tyler Lundblade

Tennessee guard Tyler Lundblade (7) smiles during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Lundblade is the final Tennessee player making the trip. He has had a fascinating basketball journey, starting as a walk-on at SMU, but he redshirted his true freshman season. From there, he transferred to TCU before eventually transferring again to Belmont.

Last season, he was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 40.6% from behind the arc.

More About Terrence Hill Jr., DeWayne Brown II, Tyler Lundblade

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes yells during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Picking these three players is a very interesting move by Coach Barnes. Each player provides a unique perspective in their basketball career. Brown is one of only two returning players on the roster; Lundblade has gone from being a walk-on to being the MVC Player of the Year to now being in the SEC, and Hill Jr. is a young player trying to make a name for himself in one of, if not the best, conferences in the country.

The Vols open their 2026 season on November 3rd against Wofford.

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