Rick Barnes Sees Progress, but Tennessee Is Still Missing Its Edge

Tennessee is starting to look more like a basketball team. Now Rick Barnes wants the Volunteers to play with some bite.

After a preseason that exposed the challenges of blending 13 new players, Barnes saw encouraging progress during Tennessee’s scrimmage against Davidson. The ball movement improved, the shot selection sharpened and the effort gave the coaching staff something to build upon.

But with Wofford approaching, Barnes is looking for more than players simply knowing where to stand.

“We just don’t have that bite yet that we’re going to do more than just be where we need to be,” Barnes said.

Tyler Lundblade Gives Tennessee a Lift

Tyler Lundblade’s impact against Davidson extended beyond his shooting ability.

Barnes praised his communication, encouragement and experience, describing a player who helps teammates understand the mental demands of the game. Even while sidelined, Lundblade remained involved by communicating from the bench.

“He’s a great encourager with those guys,” Barnes said.

Tennessee guard Tyler Lundblade (7) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His presence also changes Tennessee’s offensive spacing. Barnes pointed to a possession when Lundblade’s defender stayed attached to him, creating room for a lob elsewhere on the floor.

That attention gives teammates opportunities to attack. Lundblade complements it with screening and movement, keeping defenders occupied even when the ball is in someone else’s hands.

For a team still developing chemistry, those contributions matter.

Defense and Rebounding Need More

Barnes’ defensive priorities leave little room for interpretation.

“We’ve got to guard the ball better,” Barnes said. “Got to do a better job with closeouts, obviously we got to rebound the ball better.”

Juke Harris has made an effort to improve his rebounding in practice, according to Barnes. However, the expectation applies to Tennessee’s guards collectively.

The next step is carrying that work into competition.

Barnes also believes Tennessee’s perimeter length can contribute to shot blocking, spreading that responsibility beyond the post players. Miles Rubin supplied an encouraging example against Davidson by running the floor to make a block.

Better Habits Must Stick

Tennessee forward Braedan Lue (0) talks with coach Rick Barnes during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Davidson scrimmage offered evidence that Tennessee can respond to coaching.

Barnes highlighted improved ball movement, fewer poor shots and stronger effort. Davidson also provided useful defensive challenges by posting up Tennessee’s guards and moving the ball.

With so many newcomers learning different demands, consistency remains the central challenge.

“We’re just getting started,” Barnes said.

The encouraging part is that Tennessee has shown progress. The demanding part is making it repeatable.

For Barnes, understanding the assignment is only the beginning. The Vols must now turn better positioning, sharper decisions and stronger effort into plays that define their identity.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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