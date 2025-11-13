Tennessee Basketball HC Rick Barnes Details 99-66 Win Over North Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers basketball team has moved to 3-0 after a 99-66 win over visiting North Florida on Wednesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
The win is the second widest margin of victory for the Vols so far this season. Last Saturday's win has been the biggest point differential with a final score of 95-56.
Following the home win, head coach Rick Barnes joined the media to recap the win as the Vols continue to tune up as the season is set to get tougher in a short amount of time.
Rick Barnes on JP Estrella
"Well, I think, yeah, I don't think we're surprised because we've told him from the time, the day we recruited him what we thought he could be. We do think as a staff the last two weeks (that) his mindeset has changed. I mean, they're missing a year. We knew that would take a little bit of time, but he's gotten so much better with his focus in his practice. I don't think there's any secret to this game. It's a game of habit. It's a major mindset game and he's been able to carry over into the games what he's been able to do in practice the last couple of weeks," Barnes explained.
Amaree Abram's Performance
"Well, again, we know what he is capable of, but he still has some, you know, we did take him out a few times tonight because we thought that we need him to be aggressive like he is on the ball and he was getting driven up top. I think from being overly aggressive and we're going to put teams when we, the spread the floor like you know we, we've played a lot of teams that have done that, obviously and it's going to get down to one-on-one defense and as a group, we've got to get much better at guarding the ball, but Mo's going to help us. There's no doubt about it. He's trying, I think he's trying harder, and as the reality of the season setting in, these guys understand how valuable each minute is, you start getting some separation in terms of the guys that say if this what I'm going to have to do to get on the court. I got to do it," Banes said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Rick Barnes following the win over North Florida.
