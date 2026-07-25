Three Major Questions Tennessee Football Faces Ahead of Fall Camp

The Tennessee Volunteers' season is quickly approaching, and there are many things to be excited about ahead of fall camp, but even through the excitement, there are still major questions that need to be answered.

Here are three questions that Tennessee football faces ahead of fall camp.

1. Who Will Be Tennessee's Starting Quarterback?

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers will have to figure out who will be their starting quarterback for the 2026 season. This is a battle that could go on for some time, as the Vols are mainly down to former five-star quarterback and current redshirt-freshman George MacIntyre, along with former five-star quarterback and true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon.

This battle is arguably the best quarterback battle in the country and will be one of the determining factors in how the team does this season. This could be the coming of the next quarterback star for the Vols and will be a question that the Vols will likely want to know the answer to quickly, even if the news isn't announced until around kickoff.

2. Who Will Be Chaz Coleman's Replacement?

Tennessee defensive lineman Chaz Coleman (90) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers went all in on Chaz Coleman this offseason, but unfortunately he isn't with the team and isn't medically cleared for the 2026 season. The Vols believed they found their next star off the edge, but they will now have to look for who's next at the position. There are some names to know ahead of the competition, assuming that Tyree Weathersby could be one of the starting EDGE rushers.

As of now, the expected star on the other side of the ball is Jordan Norman, who is a Tennessee transfer portal addition from Tulane and someone who could be a star for the Vols. He finished as my personal MVP from the spring game and will be the player with the best chance to succeed at the position, in my opinion. Some other names that could join him on the list include current linebacker Arion Carter, who is expected to see some reps at edge; Mariyon Dye, Christian Gass, and maybe even true freshman linebacker TJ White, who has played both EDGE and linebacker.

3. How Can Returning Defenders Fit in the Defensive Back Room?

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most underrated question to ask is how the returning defenders in the defensive back room can fit into the system after the Vols landed plenty of defensive backs in the transfer portal and the high school scene. Obviously, a player like Ty Redmond will be a starting cornerback, but what about the guys such as Dylan Lewis, Tre Poteat, Timothy Merritt, and even Sidney Walton? These players could be huge for the Vols, but there are some questions about how they will fit in when it comes to the defensive back room thanks to the addition of players such as Kayin Lee, Qua Moss, Dejuan Lane, and more.

If the Vols plan to rotate their defensive backs to stay healthy, then they could be in really good shape, because some of these players seem to be too good to entirely leave on the sideline for the 2026 season.

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