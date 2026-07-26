Tennessee Football Fans Receive Major National Recognition

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a massive season of college football, as they have hopes of being able to get back on track after having a bit of an underwhelming season, as many held the expectations a bit too high during the offseason just a season ago. There are many new things to talk about when it comes to college football, and this season for the Vols, but sometimes the things that remain the same are what help you win football games.

That is the exact case in most seasons for the Vols, as the players on the field do their job, along with the coaches calling great plays, but it is safe to say that the Vols have another key contributor to their success. That contributor is the fans, as the fans have shown up in a massive way, even when the seasons aren't looking as good, as the fan base has stuck by the Vols through it all. The Vols have one of the more loyal fan bases in college sports, and that won't change, but as of recently they have been gaining some major recognition.

This includes a recognition list that was recently released by On3 when it comes to the games inside the Tennessee Vols' home football stadium, Neyland Stadium. Among all of the college football stadiums across the country, the list included the ten loudest home stadiums by decibels, and as for the Vols, they were at the very top, and it wasn't even close.

How the Top 10 Looks

Fans checker Neyland before the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Utvsflorida0924 00439 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols made the top of the list with an insane decibel count of 137. This is over three full decibels over the second-place stadium, and 22 decibels over the 10th-place program. The Vols and Neyland Stadium made the top of the list over the Washington Huskies (2), South Carolina Gamecocks (3), Clemson Tigers (4), LSU Tigers (5), Oregon Ducks (6), Virginia Tech Hokies (7), Texas A&M Aggies (8), Penn State Nittany Lions (9), and the Florida Gators (10).

Top 10 Loudest College Football Stadiums by Decibels🏟️ pic.twitter.com/UNM82zDhX7 — On3 (@On3) July 25, 2026

The Vols will need all the help that they can get, as they will face a major schedule in their home stadium, including some key home games such as their first SEC game against the Texas Longhorns, who are expected to be one of the better teams in college football this season. If the Vols can get the fans involved like this again, then they will have the chance to be great yet again.

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