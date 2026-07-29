Why Arion Carter is Suspended for First Two Games of the Tennessee Football Season

In a recent report from Adam Sparks, it has become known that the Tennessee Volunteers won't have their star linebacker for the first two contests of the season. The Tennessee Volunteers will play against Furman and Georgia Tech (road game) without Arion Carter, who is not only a captain but is also someone who was expected to play both linebacker and EDGE for the Tennessee Vols this season.

Why This is the Case

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason the talented linebacker is set to miss the first two games is due to a flight that the linebacker took to a pre-draft facility, which cost him roughly $427. According to NCAA rules, student-athletes who have the hopes of returning to college are prohibited from allowing an agent of a professional team to pay for their flight to a pre-draft facility or training facility. While rules are set in place for a reason, it does seem a bit unreasonable that this is the case when the NCAA has a window that allows players to return to college even after they declare that they would be going to the NFL.

It is also a bit odd that some teams have successfully added semi-pro prospects and professional players through loopholes in the NCAA to play for their program, but this wouldn't be allowed for a player who is still within the window and the guidelines. This has left fans in a bit of frustration, including some reporters, who were quick to come to the defense of the talented linebacker from the University of Tennessee. One of the reporters to do so was J.D. Pickell, who shared a post that stated "Nobody thinks this makes sense right?"

The Tennessee Vols will now turn their focus to what's next, as this is something that will likely be protested by many on social media.

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