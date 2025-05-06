Tennessee Basketball Reportedly Target Duke Miles After Texas A&M Decommitment
At the moment, the Vols have one remaining scholarship to work with, but if the House settlement passes, the limit could extend to 15 for next season.
Speaking to the media at last week’s Big Orange Caravan, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said the Vols would be selective with their remaining scholarships and prefer to hold one open until later in the summer.
However, Tennessee appears to be revisiting a former transfer portal target who is back on the market. According to The Athletic’s Tobias Bass, the Vols are among nearly a dozen programs that have reached out to Oklahoma shooting guard Duke Miles after he decommitted from Texas A&M.
Tennessee was originally scheduled to host Miles for a visit in late April, but the 6-foot-2 guard committed to Texas A&M during his visit—one day before he was set to travel to Knoxville. After requesting a release from his National Letter of Intent late last week, Miles is back on the market.
Following Miles’ commitment to Texas A&M, Barnes and his staff pivoted to Louisiana Tech transfer Amaree Abram, who committed to and signed with Tennessee last week after an official visit. Tennessee also added international talent in French prep shooting guard Clarence Massamba.
Even with Abram and Massamba in the fold, shooting guard remains the thinnest position on Tennessee’s roster. Adding Miles would strengthen the depth at the two-guard spot and provide insurance should Abram not meet expectations.
According to Bass, programs such as Baylor, Gonzaga, and Vanderbilt have also contacted Miles. He had previously canceled a scheduled visit to Baylor after committing to Texas A&M.
Miles started all 34 games for Oklahoma last season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He made 40 three-pointers over the course of the season, shooting an impressive 43% from beyond the arc.
Tennessee has added three transfers this offseason: Abram, Maryland point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, and Vanderbilt power forward Jaylen Carey. The Vols also signed five high school prospects, including five-star wing Nate Ament, four-star wing Amari Evans, and three-star point guard Troy Henderson.