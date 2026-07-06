Tennessee Baseball Releases New Adidas Orange Jersey

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the headlines across a plethora of different sports, including some of the biggest sports in their system, as on Monday they started to release their new jerseys, considering they are no longer with Nike and have made the switch back to Adidas, which is the brand that the Vols were originally with before switching to Nike to begin with.

The Tennessee Vols released the orange jersey for each of their main sports, including the baseball team, which will typically be viewed as the primary away jersey compared to other sports like football, where the orange jersey will nearly always be the home jersey. Just because it is primarily an away jersey doesn't mean it won't be used on Saturday or Sunday games for the Vols, as this is nearly guaranteed for each of the series that they play in the SEC in the 2027 season that is inching closer and closer.

The new jersey has some minor details changed, but the jersey itself doesn't look very different, as the design is very similar to how it looked under Nike, and many have even joked that the jersey just changed the logo. This even led to the Tennessee Vols baseball page on X hinting at the fact that they didn't change much, as they used the caption "If it ain't broke...". As many could guess, that saying goes "if it ain't broke don't fix it," meaning that they are acknowledging that the jersey is very similar to how it looked even last season.

How the Jersey Looks

Here is how the jersey looks from the front.

Tennessee baseball's new orange jersey | @Vol_Baseball

And here is how the jersey looks from the back.

Cam Appenzeller in the orange new baseball jersey. | @Vol_Baseball

As many can tell, this jersey is very similar to how the old orange jersey looked, but is very clean, as many had hoped.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)