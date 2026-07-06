Fans Share Their Honest Reaction to the New Tennessee Football Home Orange Adidas Jersey

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially released their new home jerseys ahead of the college football season, which has been something that has been anticipated for around a year to this point. This is just the first release of the jersey combinations, as the home orange jersey is the first to be released to this point.

Many were worried about this jersey as the Adidas home jerseys for the Vols before they switched to Nike weren't exactly fan favorites, but now that the Vols are back, it is almost unanimously considered better than the Adidas jersey from the past.

Even with this being the case, fans have still had some split reactions, although there haven't been many who are entirely upset, with most of the criticism being minor things that don't ruin the outlook on the jersey entirely. Here is what just a handful of the Tennessee Vols fans from the X community had to say about the jersey.

Fans React to Tennessee Football's Adidas Home Jersey Release

Edwin Spillman in the new orange home jersey for the Vols. | @Vol_Football

"I like the big 90’s numbers. Hopefully the trend continues with the away jerseys," @Joshes_Journal said on X.

"Perfect and clean. If anyone hates these they’re just complaining to complain. Same as Nike but with a better font," @UTDerekDooley stated on X.

"If the black outline returns on the numbers on the away jerseys y’all can take my money now," @beavers_rd said on X.

"Adidas at least knows what color Tennessee orange is supposed to be," @merrak01 stated on X.

"We better have some orange britches in there," @AG4VOLS said on X.

"Adidas logo on the gloves should be orange," @JerryHeaton8482 stated on X.

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