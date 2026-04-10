Tennessee Basketball Transfer Announces Transfer Portal Commitment

Tennessee Vols basketball transfer J.P. Estrella has been one of the more talked-about players in the portal since he announced he would be entering this offseason. This came as a bit of a shock, and after the decision for Cade Phillips to enter the portal. The decision Phillips made had many believing that Estrella would be staying with the Tennessee basketball program.

That was not the case, as he both entered the portal and committed to a new program fairly quickly. The talented prospect announced he would be committing to the Michigan Wolverines following their national championship run. The Wolverines recently defeated the Tennessee Volunteers to get to the national championship, where they would later defeat the UConn Huskies to win the title.

The game against the Vols was quite an upsetting one if you rep the orange and white, as it prevented the Vols from making the first Final Four in program history, and the loss wasn't in a close contest. This will leave a sour taste in the mouth of Vols fans now that the talented player will be in Michigan for his next season.

Estrella had one of the best resumes in 2025-2026 for the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is more information about Estrella and his great season with the Tennessee Vols, according to utsports.com.

J.P. Estrealla's 2025-2026

Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) looks to the basket while guarded by Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Played in 33 games, made 13 starts and missed four contests due to injury.

Finished eighth on Tennessee’s single-season leaderboard for both field-goal percentage (59.6) and offensive rebounding average (2.788), plus No. 13 in total offensive rebounds (92).

Averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 18.3 minutes per game.

Shot 140-of-235 from the field, including 4-of-10 (40.0 percent) beyond the arc.

Led the team in offensive rebounding, while finishing second in field-goal percentage (min. 30 FGA) and third in both scoring and made field goals.

Also ranked fourth in total rebounding and blocks (12), plus fifth in defensive rebounding (2.61) and starts.

Amassed a team-best five double-doubles on the year, two of which came in March, and had 32 dunks to place second on the roster.

First—alone or with a teammate—player off the Tennessee bench 13 times, tied for second-most on the team.

Finished eighth nationally and second in the SEC, per KenPom, with a 17.3 percent offensive rebounding rate.

Tied for No. 76 in the country in total offensive rebounds (92) and tied for No. 87 in offensive rebounding average.

One of just 48 Division I players (min. 20 GP) to shoot at least 59.0 percent from the floor on at least 7.0 attempts per game.

Would have ranked No. 25 nationally in field-goal percentage, if qualified.

Placed fourth in the SEC in offensive rebounding average, seventh in total offensive rebounds and co-No. 10 in double-doubles.

In SEC-only competition, placed seventh in the league in offensive rebounding (2.81).

Led or co-led the Volunteers in rebounding nine times, scoring twice, blocks twice, steals twice and minutes once.

Scored double figure points 19 times, with 12-plus 13 times, 16-plus six times and 20-plus thrice, all third-best on the team.

Had seven-plus rebounds in 13 games, nine-plus in eight and 10-plus in five, to rank fourth, second and co-second, respectively, among Volunteers.

Hauled in five-plus offensive boards 11 times and six-plus seven times, with both marks leading the team and ranking second in the SEC, as well as placing co-ninth and co-seventh, respectively, in Division I.

Tallied multiple assists six times, multiple steals once and multiple blocks (three) once.

One of four Volunteers to connect on 10-plus field goals in a game multiple times and tied for the second-highest single-game makes total (11) by any Tennessee player.

Registered two of the three outings with seven offensive rebounds by a Volunteer.

Averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game over the final 16 contests of the year, scoring in double digits 11 times.

Recorded 10 points, making all four of his field goals and both his free throws, in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 triumph over No. 9/8 Virginia (3/22/26), adding five rebounds.

Became the 15th Volunteer—21st occurrence—with an NCAA Tournament double-double, amassing 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Round of 64 win versus Miami (OH) (3/20/26), adding a career-best two steals.

Finished with 12 points and six rebounds in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against No. 22 Vanderbilt (3/13/26), plus made all four his free throws.

Amassed 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and a co-game-best 10 rebounds, good for his second straight 20-point performance and fourth-career double-double (first in SEC play), against No. 24/22 Vanderbilt (3/7/26) to end the regular season.

Finished one shy of his career high in scoring and made field goals by scoring 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the victory at South Carolina (3/3/26), adding seven rebounds and a co-career-best three assists.

Amassed 12 points and six rebounds versus No. 17/18 Alabama (2/28/26), adding one block.

Did not play against Oklahoma (2/18/26) or at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt (2/21/26) due to left foot soreness.

Put up 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with a co-game-high nine rebounds in the victory against LSU (2/14/26).

Produced 12 points, seven rebounds and a career-best three blocks in the win at Mississippi State (2/11/26), finishing 6-of-7 at the line to set a career high in makes and tie his top mark in attempts.

Notched 11 points and eight rebounds at Kentucky (2/7/26).

Totaled 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds in the victory over Ole Miss (2/3/26).

Notched 17 points and nine rebounds, including a career-high-tying seven on the offensive end, in the overtime victory at Georgia (1/28/26), tying his second-best collegiate totals in scoring and made field goals, while playing a then-career-best 31 minutes.

Registered 11 points, a game-best six rebounds and then-career highs in free throws both made (five) and attempted (six) in the victory against Texas (1/6/25).

Logged nine points and four rebounds in just 11 minutes in the SEC opener at No. 18 Arkanas (1/3/26), connecting on all three of his field goals and both his free throws.

Produced a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double against South Carolina State (12/31/25), shooting 6-of-9 from the field, grabbing a career-best seven boards on the offensive end and tying a career high with three assists.

Put up 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and two assists, against Gardner-Webb (12/21/25).

Did not play at Syracuse (12/2/25) due to a right ankle injury sustained in the previous game versus Kansas (11/26/25).

Put up 10 points on 4-of-4 field-goal shooting in the Players Era Men's Championship third-place game versus Kansas (11/26/25).

Scored eight points, making all three of his field goals—including the go-ahead basket to give the team a lead it would not concede—and both his free throws, in the triumph versus No. 3/2 Houston (11/25/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship, adding five rebounds.

Returned to the floor with a 10-point performance against Rutgers (11/24/25) in the first game of the Players Era Men's Championship, shooting 4-of-4 at the line to set a then-career high in makes.

Did not play against Tennessee State (11/20/25) due to a left knee injury sustained in the final minutes of the first half of the prior game versus against Rice (11/17/25).

Posted a third straight career-best point total and second consecutive double-double with a game-high 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting and 10 rebounds versus North Florida (11/12/25), becoming the fourth SEC player—fifth instance—in the last six years (2020-26) with 11-plus makes on fewer than 15 attempts and 10-plus rebounds, joining Jonas Aidoo (2/14/24), Tolu Smith III (twice) and Oscar Tshiebwe (11/16/21).

Produced his first double-double with a then-career-high 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, good for a new top mark in makes, and career-best 11 rebounds against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), adding a career-high three assists in a then-career-best 20 minutes.

Returned to action in the season opener versus Mercer (11/3/25) and scored a then-career-high 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting, also setting a then-career best in made field goals, plus tied his top mark with five rebounds.

In the 2025-2026 season, Estrella averaged a total of 10 points and 5.4 rebounds. Etsrella will be a star guy for the Wolverines now that Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson are off to the NBA. This leaves him as a likely starter.

It is also worth keeping in mind that the last player to leave the Tennessee Vols for Michigan was Olivier Nkamhoua, who had the best season of his career.