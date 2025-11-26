Tennessee Defeats No. 3 Houston in Exciting Players Era Contest
The Tennessee Volunteers played in their second game of the "Players Era Festival" on Tuesday. That being as the Tennessee Vols had to play arguably the toughest team on their schedule this season when they played against a very tough Houston Cougars team.
This game was played after the Vols ran through the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Monday. The Vols won by 25 points in the game after Nate Ament had a 20 point showing, but the true star of this game was when the Vols were ble to get the ball to Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Gillespie scored 32 points in the game, and that was a career high showing from him.
Prior to the game even the star freshman, Ament, knew what the game against the Cougars meant to Tennessee after they ended Tennessee's season last year in the Elite Eight, spoiling their hopes of becoming the first team in program history to make a Final Four or Finals appearance in March Madness (on the Men's side of things).
"I can't wait. Obviously, they knocked us out last year in the Elite Eight, so it is kind of the game you want back and we get that opportunity. I think this is just another opportunity for us to grow as a team and see what we need to get better at. Also, just great competition to be able to play the No. 3 team in the country, and you know, just have a lot of fun."
Tennessee vs. Houston
Fast forward to Tuesday, the Vols played against the Cougars in a game that highlighted the physical side of college basketball. That being as this game looked as if the two were playing football at times. The Vols put up a great effort, and they walked away with a 76-73 win. As for the Cougars, they also put up a great effort in their defeat.
The star of this game for the Tennessee Volunteers was Bishop Boswell in my book. He didn't score the most points on the team but his defensive effort showed up and showed out, as he finished the game with three steals and a block, all while scoring 10 points in the contest. This was one of his better games of his career, and he showed up big. He showed up and looked like Jahmai Mashack out there, which says enough for you to know how that is.
The Vols will be back in action again in their final game of this tournament.