Tennessee Guard Zakai Zeigler One Season Away From Best Point Guard in Vols Basketball History
Tennessee basketball is starting to roll around the corner. Tennessee is set to play its first regular season game on Monday, November 4th against Gardner-Webb. This go around Tennessee will enter the season with many roster questions instead of answers as the Vols lost many players. Some of the players who the Vols will no longer have are Dalton Knecht, Santiago Vescovi, and Josiah Jordan James.
However they will be returning their superstar point guard Zakai Zeigler who enters his senior season.
The star guard was the sixth man his full freshman year being the first player to check in the game at all times. Following the departure of Kennedy Chandler, Zeigler would then take on the bigger role as the starting guard in his sophomore season. Zeigler was on pace to be the defensive player of the year when he went down with a late-season injury his sophomore year against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This would come to be known as an ACL tear which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Zeigler’s recovery would go better than most as he would return to the court to start the season and would have arguably the best season of his career. The talented guard would break the double-double points-assists record by a mile and continue to throw his name in the “Greatest Tennessee point guard of all time” conversation.
The Vols will be asking a bigger test out of Zeigler this year as he is the only returning starter following Jonas Aidoo's transfer to Arkansas. The 5-foot-9 guard is often frowned upon due to his height and size but has put that to bed with his suffocating defense and his ability to pass the ball around. The talented playmaker has gotten better behind the line as well. He has been more confident in his shot as he has been taking more shots from behind the line.
Zeigler is already one of the greatest Tennessee point guards of all time. His name is in the list of players such as Chris Lofton and others. With one more solid season, you could see Zeigler at the top of that list.
