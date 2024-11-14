Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Defeats Montana
Tennessee defeats Montana in the first of two straight home games. They return this weekend.
Tennessee just wrapped up their game against the Montana Grizzlies. The Vols walked away with a 92-57 win on Wednesday night.
Transfer forward Igor Milicic Jr. played a huge factor in the Vols' dominant win scoring 18 points and having 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Milicic entered this game averaging 7.5 points per game and had over double that in the third contest of the season.
Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler battled through foul trouble in the first half and had a strong finish to the game on both sides of the ball.
Felix Okpara had his best offensive game in this one as he finished the day with 13 points.
Montana’s leading scorer entering this game was Kai Johnson who didn’t have a great game. Instead, their success was based around Money Williams who put up 30 points against the Vols. Williams looked to be an elite guard in this one shooting well and keeping his team in the game for a chunk of the game before the Volunteers ran away with it.
Tennessee will have a contest just a few days away on Sunday as they face Austin Peay. This game will take place at 3:00 PM ET in Knoxville, Tennessee. This will be the final contest before their “Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship” contest against Virginia.
