Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Defeats Virginia Cavaliers
Tennessee defeats Virginia in their first game in NASSAU. They will play in the Championship on Friday night.
Tennessee battled with Virginia in their first game of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament is NASSAU, The Bahamas. Tennessee would walk away from night one with a win over the tough ACC competition 64-42.
The Vols’ defense showed up early on in the game with Felix Okpara being the focus point. Okpara would have three blocks in the first half and keep the Vols ahead as they would start slow offensively. The Vols would enter the half up only one point over the Cavaliers before the awaited offensive success would come to life.
Tennessee would find momentum in transfer guard Chaz Lanier who would put up 18 points in the half. Lanier finished with a season-high of 26 points and put himself over the 1k career points mark in his college career. Igor Milicic Jr. would be the only other player for Tennessee to go over double-digit points with 14 points on the board.
Tennessee will have a quick turnaround as they will take on the Baylor Bears in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship game following a buzzer-beater win in second overtime. Both teams are ranked inside the top 15 at this time.
