Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Dominates UT Martin
Tennessee Volunteers basketball soundly defeats UT Martin ahead of their first December game.
The Volunteers just wrapped up their first home game since winning the Baha Mar Hoops championship in the Bahamas against a very tough Baylor Bears squad.
They took on UT Martin and did not disappoint. The Vols would ultimately win 78-35 thanks to many players who stood out. Chaz Lanier led the team in scoring but wasn’t the most valuable player on the team. That player was Felix Okpara who had a double-double on the day. Okpara finished with 11 rebounds and 13 points shooting 5-6 on the day. He also had four blocks while Zakai Zeigler led the team in steals with two.
Jordan Gainey had the most points off the bench for the Vols with 8 points on the day. Tennessee crumbled UT Martin’s offense as they shot under 23% on the day which proves why Tennessee has one of the best statistical defensive presences.
Tennessee won’t return to the court until next Tuesday when they take on Syracuse and J.J. Starling in Knoxville for the ACC/SEC challenge.
