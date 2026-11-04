Top Performers From Tennessee Basketball's Win vs. Wofford

The Tennessee Volunteers opened their basketball season with a game against the Wofford Terriers on Tuesday night.

This was the first showcase for the new team that Barnes has built when it comes to a regulated game that counts towards the record, and it was also the first opportunity to see who would stand out among a team filled with stars.

While things were a bit rocky to begin the first half, the second half performance of the Vols helped push them to the win column for the first time this season.

In this game, three players stood out the most among the full group of players who played. Here is who made the cut in this game's top performers list.

DeWayne Brown II

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top performer from this game was DeWayne Brown II, and it wasn't really debatable. Brown II was underwhelming in the exhibition games, but he seemingly turned it around, as he showed that he can play both the four and the five due to his physicality, which makes things interesting.

Brown II finished the game with a double-double, which isn't easy to do, but he played a little over three-quarters of the game and made the most of each minute on the court. He finished with 17 points, while also grabbing 17 rebounds on the night. He also finished with three assists and two blocks, which just added more statistics to what already seemed like a complete game.

He was also efficient with his scoring, as he was perfect from the free-throw line and finished the game 7/11 from the field.

Tyler Lundblade

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Tyler Lundblade (7) shoots a three point shot against the Wofford Terriers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up on the list is Tyler Lundblade. The talented sharpshooter was one of the representatives with Brown II for SEC Media Days (SEC Tipoff) for a reason. He is a leader, and the team simply responds well to his confidence, big shots, and overall presence on the court. On Tuesday night, the ceiling was revealed for Lundlade, and it is safe to assume he is set for a big season in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lundblade finished the game with a solid night from behind the arc, as he finished the game with four three-pointers on just nine attempts. He also attempted two more shots within the arc, but they didn't fall for him.

Of course, his shooting needs to improve from a percentage standpoint, especially from the field, but to be able to drain four from behind the arc, along with bringing a fast-paced defensive mindset, it is easy to recognize him as a top performer. It is also worth mentioning that he did this in only 22 minutes.

Miles Rubin

Nov 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Miles Rubin (25) goes to the basket against the Wofford Terriers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final top performer from this contest is Miles Rubin, who is a dominant force in the paint, and he proved to be smart with the shots that he is taking. In fact, he finished the game with only one missed shot.

He finished the game 4/5 from the field and had a total of eight points on the day. Where he made What impressed me most was his work on the glass, as he also finished the game with four rebounds in just 23 minutes of work. This may seem small, but with Brown being the primary rebounder on the court, Rubin worked hard getting to the ball as well.

He was also very sound defensively, as he finished with two steals and one block in his time on the court, which is what pushed him over the edge when considering the final top performer.

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