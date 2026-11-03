Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Wofford in the Season Opener

Tennessee basketball is set for its first game of the season, as the Volunteers take on the Wofford Terriers, a team that last matched up in March of 2025. This is the 10th matchup between the two teams, and the Vols hold a commanding 9-0 series lead.

The Terriers will look to gain their first win in this series, while the Volunteers look to get the train on the tracks after some underwhelming exhibition performances.

Ahead of the season opener in Knoxville, multiple Vols on SI staff members sent in their predictions, as they detailed who they believe will win the game, and why they feel that will be the case. Here is what they had to say.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 78, Wofford 53

Tennessee guard Troy Henderson (24) laughs during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"One major focus that Rick Barnes has had for his newest Tennessee roster is defense. There is no doubt on the offensive side, as this seemed to be the common trait that each member possessed prior to joining the Tennessee basketball roster. However, the defensive mindset of Barnes has made the picture much clearer of what he is expecting to see from his team. I believe that the Vols will look like a complete unit, despite two underwhelming performances in the exhibition contests, and it all starts with creating turnovers. In the end, I believe the defense from behind the arc and off the ball will allow for some massive fast-break opportunities, which will be too much for the Wofford Terriers to keep up with," Sisk said.

Charles Mays: Tennessee 82, Wofford 64

Tennessee guard Tyler Lundblade (7) speaks during a media availability before a Tennessee basketball practice at Pratt Pavilion on Sept. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There is still much to be seen from the Vols after their preseason struggles. However, over the course of last week, there seems to be more hope that the team has begun to turn in the right direction. Tyler Lundblade’s return to the floor is a big plus, and if Miles Rubin can build consistent play in the paint on both ends of the floor, that would give Tennessee a huge boost. They have scorers, but the shots haven’t been the best yet. I look for this team to look much different than it did in its last public outing at Duke. Give me a Vols win and a big night from Juke Harris," Mays said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee 76, Wofford 42

Tennessee center Miles Rubin (25) sprints during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"With defense being a key focus for Barnes, I believe that they will put together a masterclass and will have some key moments that shift the momentum entirely. Tennessee is also well-put together in a balance of offensive talent, which leaves me with no doubt ahead of the season opener. I have the Volunteers walking away with a massive season-opening performance," Dowden said.

Major Passons: Tennessee 86, Wofford 57

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) makes a call during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are starting a new season with a new philosophy focusing more on offense. Though the offseason exhibitions have not gone to plan, the Vols will still be heavy favorites and should easily win. I expect there to be a big offensive surge at the start of the game, and then everyone on the roster gets playing time by the end," Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee 82, Wofford 64

Tennessee guard Manny Green (1) speaks at Tennessee basketball media availability on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee enters its season opener with plenty of questions following two disappointing preseason exhibitions. Although many questions still surround the team entering its first game of the season, the Volunteers have the talent and coaching to compete with almost any team in the country. If the Vols can establish chemistry among their newcomers early, their offensive talent and defensive pressure should be too much for the Terriers to handle," Elrod said.

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