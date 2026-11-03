Live Updates: Tennessee Basketball vs. Wofford

Current Score: Tennessee 25, Wofford 22

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for an update between periods of play, and following big moments.***

First Half

20:00: Starter for the Vols G Dai Dai Ames, G Tyler Lundblade, G Jalen Haralson, F DeWayne Brown II, C Miles Rubin. Ames strikes first. Tennessee is on a run here, as Brown slams one home. Juke Harris and Terrence Hill Jr. sub in. Lundblade drains the first three-pointer for the Vols. Lundblade helps the Vols get out to an early lead ahead of the first media timeout.

14:54: Tennessee gives up a three with a chance at one more on the foul. A massive possession for Luke Flynn. Tennessee's offense is now stalling out, and Wofford has tied the game. Hill Jr. can't get anything to fall early here. Braedan Lue is called for an offensive foul. It will be labeled as a charge. Tennessee scores on a Hill Jr. and-one. He drained the free throw. Tennessee leads ahead of the media timeout.

11:44: Tennessee is three to begin this stretch. Troy Henderson takes the court. Some poor passing decisions on the offensive end for Tennessee. This is keeping the door open for Wofford. Wofford takes a lead. Some poor rebounding for Tennessee as well. Lundblade fires from range, and drills a deep three. Tied up now. And-one opportunity for DeWayne Brown II here. That free throw will come after the media timeout.

7:15: Tennessee will shoot a free throw here. He makes it. Some work down low helps, but it does seem that Wofford is being physical and it is working. Brown drops the ball on a drive to the paint. Tennessee can't put the Terriers away ahead of the media timeout.

3:42: Tennessee will look to finish the half strong.

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Pre Game Information

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Wofford Terriers are set for their first games of the season, as the two are set to tip off around 6:00 PM local time in Knoxville, Tennessee, and are set for one of the key measuring-stick games for both teams. This is the first regulated game for both teams, which means that this is the first chance for both teams to see exactly how they look as a unit in a game that counts, with subs that make more sense than the trial and error that comes with exhibition contests.

Of course, when it comes to the exhibitions, Tennessee was 0-2; however, this is something that can be expected with a team that was looking for some common trends of both error and success.

This is a game that will be a first for many, including the majority of Tennessee's roster, as many of the stars on this roster are players who are playing their first regular-season game for the Vols in their careers. In fact, the Tennessee basketball team had one of the top transfer portal classes in the entire country and was one of the highest spenders in NIL while doing so.

This team also put together a great freshman class with many stars, including Ralph Scott and Manny Green.

This is arguably the most complete offensive unit that Rick Barnes has coached in his time at Tennessee, but the success will be expected to come off the back of the defense, which is a common trend under coach Barnes.

While this is a game that the Vols are expected to win, anything can happen, as in 2026, it seems that the madness isn't waiting for March after some close games and upsets to begin the season.

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