Troy Henderson's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Basketball vs. Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs are finally set for tipoff following a nasty ice storm that left many teams with no choice but to reschedule. The Vols are tasked with playing against the Bulldogs in Athens, which is a tough environment to play in, and will be one of the toughest games that they have on their schedule.

This isn't a great matchup for the Vols, as they will likely struggle when it comes to getting in the paint. This will be the toughest paint defense they have played thus far, and they will need to see some solid action out of their guards. Unfortunately for the Vols, one of their players is on the injury report when it comes to the guard position.

That player is Troy Henderson, who is in his first college season and his first season under the leadership of Rick Barnes. Henderson has been great as a freshman, but will he be available for the Vols when it comes to the game on Wednesday night?

Troy Henderson's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia

Tennessee guard Troy Henderson (24) dribbles past Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henderson has been ruled out for this game, and he is the second reported player who will be inactive in this contest. Henderson is joined by Cade Phillips, who is out for the season. Henderson will have the opportunity to make a name for himself when he gets back in action, but that won't be in this game. This means the Vols will need a lot of solid reps when it comes to their other guards.

The guard to watch in this instance will be Amari Evans, who is the other freshman guard for the Vols. He is a defensive mastermind and is someone who has done a solid job with the Vols thus far.

Henderson will be missed in this game, as he has had a productive 2025-2026 season thus far. Here is how his season has gone, according to utsports.com .

Notched eight points and two steals in a career-high 22 minutes in the double-overtime win over Texas A&M (1/13/26), plus hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:25 left in regulation.

Set a new career high with six assists in just nine minutes of action versus South Carolina State (12/31/25).

Scored nine points on 3-of-5 long-range shooting against Gardner-Webb (12/21/25) to set new highs in points, made field goals and made 3-pointers.

Dished out five assists against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), becoming the first Tennessee freshman to reach that mark with no turnovers since Kennedy Chandler on 3/13/22 in the SEC Tournament title game, plus added two steals.

Made his collegiate debut in the season opener versus Mercer (11/3/25), finishing with six points, two assists and a 2-of-3 long-range clip.

