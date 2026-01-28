Jaylen Carey's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Basketball vs. Georgia

The Tennessee Vols basketball squad is hopeful to land a huge win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee is entering this game with a ton of hope and optimism, but it has also shown signs of struggling in SEC play. As for Georgia, they are entering this game with one of the better traits there is to have, which is the pressing trait.

They play suffocating defense, and Tennessee will need to be physical if they want to win. The bad thing is that the Vols have arguably their most physical player on the injury report.

That player is Jaylen Carey, who is one of the better forwards on the Tennessee roster. He has been averaging less than a half of play, but has put up an average of around nine points, six rebounds, and one assist.

Jaylen Carey's Injury Status

Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) shoves Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (00) after a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carey is currently listed as probable to play, which is a great sign when it comes to the Vols' hopes of him playing. He would play a massive part in this game, as he will likely have a tough task when it comes to playing against Somto Cyril. Cyril has been averaging around three blocks a game, which has him as one of the better players in the nation.

Carey has had a solid 2025-2026 thus far. Here is what he has accomplished this season, according to utsports.com .

Amassed 10 points and nine rebounds in the double-overtime victory against Texas A&M (1/13/26), including what proved to be the game-winning basket with 1:14 left in the final session and the game-sealing defensive rebound in the closing seconds.

Recorded 12 points at Florida (1/10/26) and went 6-of-9 from the line to set a season high in makes.

Amassed 10 points and four rebounds in win against Texas (1/6/25) to open the SEC home slate.

Registered a double-double with 13 points and a co-game-high 10 rebounds versus South Carolina State (12/30/25), adding two assists.

Recorded 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds versus Gardner-Webb (12/21/25).

Compiled his sixth collegiate double-double with 12 points and a game-best 10 rebounds in the triumph over No. 11 Louisville (12/16/25), adding two steals and a career-high 10 free-throw attempts.

Scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting, also setting a career best in made field goals, in the road opener at Syracuse (12/2/25) and co-led all players with nine rebounds.

Tallied his first double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-best 10 rebounds, adding a career-high-tying four assists to co-lead all players, against Kansas (11/26/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship third-place contest.

Tallied a season-best 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in the victory against No. 3/2 Houston (11/25/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship.

Tied a career high with four assists versus Tennessee State (11/20/25).

Produced nine points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with five rebounds and two assists versus Rice (11/17/25).

Started against Mercer (11/3/25) to begin the year in his first action as a Volunteer, amassing eight points and a game-best 10 rebounds, half on the offense end.

More Vols News