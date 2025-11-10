Tennessee Basketball Troy Henderson Makes History vs Northern Kentucky

Troy Henderson is the first @Vol_Hoops freshman with five-plus assists since Julian Phillips on 1/25/23 versus Georgia.



He is the first to do so with no turnovers since Kennedy Chandler on 3/13/22 in the SEC Tournament title game victory over Texas A&M in Tampa, Fla. #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/tnMl9BDFJk