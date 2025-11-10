Tennessee Basketball Troy Henderson Makes History vs Northern Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better basketball teams in the nation, as they are off to a decent start to the season with wins over Northern Kentucky and Mercer. They have shown a lot of positives in their games against the two programs, but there's more to their success.
Troy Henderson is a true freshman guard who has found his way into the rotation through two games, as he has been playing behind multiple guards. In his limited minutes this season, he has shown a lot of flashes. Henderson is one of the better players from the state of Virginia. He was severely under-recruited, but he has done something that hasn't been done since Kennedy Chandler.
Fans who have been keeping up with the Tennessee basketball program for quite some time understand that the Vols were dangerous with Kennedy Chandler, as it was no secret that Chandler was one of the better guards in the nation, as he was a top player across the country, playing alongside Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, and more.
Here is how Henderson completed a task in his second college game of his career.
Troy Henderson Makes History in Limited Minutes
"Troy Henderson is the first @Vol_Hoops freshman with five-plus assists since Julian Phillips on 1/25/23 versus Georgia. He is the first to do so with no turnovers since Kennedy Chandler on 3/13/22 in the SEC Tournament title game victory over Texas A&M in Tampa, Fla," according to @Vol_Stats.
Tennessee recruited one of the better recruiting classes, which was the same class that Henderson was part of. The Vols landed five commitments in the 2025 class, including Henderson. He was joined in the class by one of the better players in the nation, who is also the leading scorer for the Vols at this point of the season. That player being Nate Ament, who is currently averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3 assists. The other three that joined him in the class is Amari Evans, DeWayne Brown, and Clarence Massamba. All of the freshmen have received playing time thus far.
The Vols will be back in action on Wednesday, which will be their only game this week before they play again a week from today. Their game on Wednesday is against North Florida, the same team that produced last year's star Chaz Lanier. Henderson will likely see an increased minute count in that one.