Jordan Ross' Injury Status Ahead of Georgia vs. Tennessee Basketball

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that have struggled in the early portion of conference play, but their recent outings have left many fans optimistic. This includes their most recent victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide off the back of a 29-point performance from star freshman Nate Ament.

The Vols will play their toughest game of the season yet, as they are playing a very sound Georgia team, which is 16-4 thus far. They are a solid offensive team, but their defense has won them some games down the line.

The Bulldogs have one player on the injury report, as one of their guards is listed, compared to three Tennessee players. The player who is listed on the report is Jordan Ross.

Jordan Ross' Injury Status vs. Tennessee

Jan 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Ross (3) dribbles against Mississippi Rebels guard Koren Johnson (3) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum.

Ross is entering this game listed as "probable" to play, as he is someone who has been noted as a top name for the Bulldogs. He is a guard for them, and he is fresh off an 11-point performance. He was previously with Saint Mary's and was a top player for the Gaels last season.

Here is how his 2024-2025 looked, according to georgiadogs.com .

• Started all 35 games for the Gaels, averaging 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.5 minutes of action per game.

• Led Saint Mary’s in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.33. Would have ranked No. 6 nationally in assist-to-TO ratio but fell 15 assists shy of the 3.0 apg standard to qualify for national leaders.

• Increased his production and efficiency during WCC play, upping his scoring from 7.8 points and .358 in 17 non-conference outings to 8.8 points and .401 in league contests.

• Made a significant statistical jump from his freshman season, increasing his averages by 7.0 points, 2.1 boards, 1.8 assists and 20.6 minutes per game.

• Posted 13 double-digit scoring outputs, headlined by a career-high 19 points against Arizona State.• Recorded additional career-best tallies of eight assists versus Pepperdine, seven rebounds against Arizona State, three steals versus Washington State and three blocks against Vanderbilt.

• Christened his sophomore season with his first double-figure scoring output of 14 points versus Towson.• Established career-high outputs of 19 points, seven rebounds and 38 minutes against Arizona State on Nov. 29 in the championship game of the Acrisure Classic in Palm Desert, Calif.

• Averaged 10.9 points over the first eight outings of WCC play, including six double-figure tallies.

• Enjoyed a stellar outing in an NCAA Tournament round of 64 victory over Vanderbilt, scoring a team-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

• Keyed a Saint Mary’s comeback against the Commodores. After the Gaels trailed by 12 when WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionis picked up his fourth foul, Ross scored 10 points to lead SMC’s rally to a 59-56 victory.

The Bulldogs have become one of the better teams off the back of many players, and a guy like Ross has been a key contributor to their success. If the Vols have to play him, they will want to have one of their better defenders on him, as he is sound with the ball in his hands, along with his solid decision-making.

