Igor Milicic Jr. Commits To Tennessee Vols
Charlotte 49ers transfer forward Igor Milicic Jr. committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday morning.
Charlotte forward Igor Milicic Jr. commanded the interest of several programs in the transfer portal this offseason, and the Tennessee Volunteers were immediately one of his top choices on that list. Milicic visited a few weeks ago and continued having dialogue with Tennessee's coaching staff; on Monday, he committed to the Vols.
Milicic began his career with the Virginia Cavaliers before transferring to Charlotte for the second and third seasons of his career. He averaged 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the 49ers this season while shooting 37.6% from three on 4.8 attempts per game. He measures in at 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds with one season of eligibility remaining.
Tennessee also landed Hofstra Pride transfer forward Darlinstone Dubar earlier this offseason. Dubar averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 39.9% from three on 5.5 attempts per game. He measures in at 6-foot-8 and 211 pounds; the Vols have done a nice job this offseason of adding dynamic frontcourt play while maintaining shooting.
