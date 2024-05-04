Jonas Aidoo Commits To Arkansas
Former Tennessee Volunteers forward Jonas Aidoo has officially announced his transfer to the University of Arkansas.
Former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo had a breakout season, averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Vols in 36 appearances. He earned All-SEC first-team honors from the Associated Press and All-SEC second-team honors from the coach votes.
Aidoo helped lift Tennessee to its second Elite 8 appearance in program history. While things went very well on Rocky Top this past season, the Vols did have an exodus of players hit the NCAA Transfer Portal. Aidoo was one of those names and has quickly found a home; he committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this week.
Arkansas made one of the biggest hires of the offseason by hiring former Kentucky head coach John Calipari, regarded as one of the top figures in the sport's history. Tennessee has already added several impact players from the transfer portal to mitigate their losses, but losing Aidoo to a conference foe after this season definitley hurt.
