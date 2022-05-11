Skip to main content

Kennedy Chandler Receives Invite to Participate in NBA Combine

Former Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler made the list of 78 invitees to participate in the NBA Combine May 16-22 in Chicago. 

The full list can be seen below, shared by senior NBA Insider for The Athletic Shams Charania. 

Chandler is the only Vol to receive an invite to the combine although Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi have each declared for the NBA Draft (while maintaining college eligibility).

Chandler is one of 11 SEC players to receive an invite to the combine.

Chandler served as Tennessee basketball's most recent 'one-and-done,' as the Memphis native played just his true freshman season on Rocky Top before declaring for the draft on April 5.

The VFL was fantastic for the Vols in his freshman year and lived up to his five-star ranking, leading Tennessee in points per game, steals and total points, and was responsible for 33.6 of Tennessee's offensive production in the 2021-2022 season. Chandler's phenomenal performance in SEC Tournament helped the Vols secure their first conference tournament title in 43 years and earned him tournament MVP.

Chandler was incredibly efficient in conference play to assist the Vols in a 14-4 SEC record. The 6'1" point guard averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. In Tennessee's three wins in the SEC Tournament Championship, he averaged 14.7 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from 3-point range. Chandler finished eighth among DI players in steals with 74.

Chandler is looking to become the sixth Volunteer drafted in the NBA Draft in the past four seasons, joining Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone. Chandler is looking to become the fourth Vol in the past four years to be drafted in the first round.

Recent mock drafts for Chandler can be seen here.

The Tennessee basketball program has produced 51 draft picks in its history, and Chandler's probable first-round selection would mark the 12th for the Vols.

The NBA Draft will occur in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 23.Stats courtesy UT Athletics Men's Basketball Communications

