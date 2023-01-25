Skip to main content

Rick Barnes Inducted Into North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has been inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

Head coach Rick Barnes is one of the most storied figures in college basketball's history. He's found success everywhere he's coached and has revitalized several national brands.

The North Carolina native was recognized by his home state for his accomplishments on Tuesday. The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame will welcome Barnes and fourteen of his peers into its prestigious network on April 21.

Barnes released a statement through Tennessee's athletic department on Tuesday, thanking those involved for helping him reach this monumental milestone.

"The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is a 'Who's Who' of legendary figures—many of whom I've looked up to. To be selected as a coach, much of the credit needs to go to having outstanding staff members at my side throughout my career and wonderful players along the way."

The entire inductee list includes:

  • Rick Barnes
  • Jerry Stackhouse
  • Donald Evans
  • Trudi Lacey
  • Bob Jackson
  • Tom Higgins
  • Curtis Strange
  • Jason Brown
  • Rosie Thompson
  • Jeff Davis
  • Tom Fazio
  • Ellen Griffin
  • Clarkston Hines
  • Ronald Rogers
  • John Sadri
Scroll to Continue

Read More

While this is an incredible accomplishment, Barnes immediately returned to work preparing for the Georgia Bulldogs. The red and black are 13-6 this season and square off against the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday evening.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Josh Heupel
Football

Athletic Department Reacts To Josh Heupel's New Deal

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Football

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Agree On Raise

By Evan Crowell
Williams Nwaneri
Recruiting

Williams Nwaneri's Unorthodox Dominance

By Evan Crowell
Joe Milton
Football

Preseason Hype Quickly Creating Expectations For Joe Milton

By Evan Crowell
Josh Heupel
Recruiting

Josh Heupel Continues High School Tour

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell
Nathan Leacock
Football

Where Tennessee Signees Finished In ESPN 300

By Evan Crowell
Cam Hayes
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Regains Top 5 Status

By Evan Crowell